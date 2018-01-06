Temperature likely to drop further in north India; 70 killed in UP

New Delhi: The temperature in north India is likely to drop further in the coming days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to reports, “currently minimum temperature in Himachal is one – two degrees below the normal and temperature during the day is normal. No significant western disturbance is expected in next one week. Temperature is likely to drop by one-two degrees in coming days”.
After fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave has intensified in the region.
Extreme cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Lack of night shelters and amenities have already led to the death of over 70 people, as per sources.
Notably, dense fog and reducing visibility is affecting the road, rail and air traffic resulting in train delays, cancellation and rescheduling of flight operations at various airports.