Telugu actor Vijay Sai commits suicide

Pragativadi News Service
Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Sai was found dead in his apartment in the Yusufguda area here, police said on Monday.

Inspector K Purnachander said he had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence.

“He was 35 years old. Sai and his wife were living separately following a dispute between them. His wife had recently filed a complaint against him alleging domestic violence”, he said.

Sai made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2001 and acted in hit films such as Bommarillu and Ammayilu Abbayilu.

 

