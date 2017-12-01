Telangana extends support to Odisha over Polavaram issue

Bhubaneswar: Telangana today extended its support to Odisha in the ongoing fight against the unilateral construction of Polavaram project by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiyan Srihari said that Telangana government stands for Odisha’s cause on the Polavaram issue after a courtesy visit with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“We have already made our stand clear and we are with Odisha government as far as Polavaram project is concerned,” said Srihari.

Both Telangana and Odisha are equal losers in Polavaram and both states share a common understanding on the issue, he added.

Naveen Patnaik had earlier wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging not to allow construction of the multipurpose Polavaram Project till all the pending issues are not settled in the Supreme Court.

“It is unfortunate that the construction of the Project is going on at a rapid pace despite the pendency of the matter in the honourable Supreme Court and despite my previous letters on the subject,” the Chief Minister’s had written.

Naveen had also mentioned that the project does not satisfy norms to become a national project even as the Centre has given this status to the project.