Telecom sector to create 20 lakh jobs in 2017

New Delhi: The telecom sector is expected to create 20 lakh jobs this year sources said. The entry of new service providers, the government’s initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and thrust on mobile economy will also add in the sector.

While the overall hiring will see a boost, the verticals that will drive the manpower requirement are handset makers (1.76 million) followed by the service providers (0.37 million).

With 5G technology, the infrastructure sector will catch up and add a plethora of opportunities in the long run.

Infrastructure will add 0.92 million jobs by 2020-21 and the overall labour requirement for the sector by 2021 will be over 8.7 million,