Telecom regulatory authority allows free and fair access to internet in India

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday opted for a free and fair access to the internet in India, though allowing certain exemptions for ‘specialised services’.

TRAI, however, said that ‘specialised services or other exclusions’ will not come under the purview of the recommendations.

In long-awaited recommendations on the matter, the TRAI restricted any form of discrimination or interference in the treatment of content, including practices like blocking, degrading, slowing down or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content.

Interestingly, the regulator also remained open to the adoption of “reasonable traffic management practices” by the service provider or mobile providers. This may give space to telecom companies to engage in certain activities where they can control the flow of content over their mobile services.

