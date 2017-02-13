Headlines

Telangana student shot dead in US By Suspected Carjacker

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
carjacker

Warangal: A 26-year old man from Telangana’s Warangal district was allegedly shot dead at Milpitas in Santa Clara county of California by a man suspected to be a carjacker.

The incident was said to have happened on Saturday morning (as per IST) when Mamidala Vamshi Chander Reddy was returning after completing his part time shift at a local store in Milpita.

Vamshi had gone to California in 2013 and completed his MS in Computer Sciences from Silicon University. While he was looking for a job in the software industry, he recently took a part-time assignment at a local store.

Vamshi’s father appealed to Telangana and central governments to bring back Vamshi’s body without delay.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
12.4K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.5K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
7.1K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
6.3K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
heaviest heaviest
3.9K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
To Top