Telangana student shot dead in US By Suspected Carjacker

Warangal: A 26-year old man from Telangana’s Warangal district was allegedly shot dead at Milpitas in Santa Clara county of California by a man suspected to be a carjacker.

The incident was said to have happened on Saturday morning (as per IST) when Mamidala Vamshi Chander Reddy was returning after completing his part time shift at a local store in Milpita.

Vamshi had gone to California in 2013 and completed his MS in Computer Sciences from Silicon University. While he was looking for a job in the software industry, he recently took a part-time assignment at a local store.

Vamshi’s father appealed to Telangana and central governments to bring back Vamshi’s body without delay.