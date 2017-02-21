Telangana CM KCR to donate Rs 5 crore ornaments to Tirumala

Hyderabad: Ending all speculations Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday will be offering gold jewellery worth Rs 5 crore to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala as a thanksgiving for the fulfilling of Telangana’s statehood dream.

As per sources, KCR is expected to present a solid gold ornament to Lord Balaji. The Chief Minister will take a special flight accompanied by family members and many Cabinet ministers. For that massive security arrangements have been made for their visit.

The Chief Minister had vowed to present gold ornaments to various deities if a separate state of Telangana was achieved.

Apart from Rs 5 crore for Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, Rs 59 lakh was sanctioned for other deities. During this visit, the chief minister will also visit Padmavathi Ammavaru Temple and present a gold nose ring to the Goddess.

Notably, in 2016 KCR presented Rs 3.5 crore worth golden crown weighing 11.7 kg to Goddess Bhadrakali in Warangal.

On the other hand, the opposition has repeatedly accused KCR of drawing from taxpayers’ money for a lavish home and religious rituals.