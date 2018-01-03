Tejashwi Yadav, other RJD leaders found guilty of contempt of court

New Delhi: As the hearing for the sentencing of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and 14 others began on Wednesday, the special CBI court issued a contempt of court notice to some senior RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav.

The court found senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Manoj Jha and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav guilty of contempt of court.

The CBI court also summoned them to appear before it on January 23.

Reacting to the decision of the court, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who was present in the court premises, told mediapersons that he was yet to get any information about the same, adding that he would respond through legal means if he got the notice.

Meanwhile, RJD’s Manoj Jha termed the decision of the court as “shocking”, claiming that he never said anything about the verdict of the court.

“It is shocking because none of us uttered a single word against the judicial process or the judgement,” Jha said.

Reports said that senior Congress leader Manish Tewari was also found guilty of contempt of court by the court.