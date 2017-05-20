Tejas Express set to make journey from Mumbai to Goa

New Delhi: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday inspected Tejas Express, three days ahead of the high-speed premium train is set to make its first run from Mumbai to Goa.

Prabhu inspected the new coaches of Tejas Express and told reporters, “We have announced about it (Tejas Express) in our 2016-17 Budget, and we are happy to deliver it.”

The first of the Tejas brand of trains, equipped with modern facilities, will run from Mumbai to Goa on May 22.

Train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa will get facilities like choice cuisines curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines in every coach, wi-fi facilities and individual LCD screens.

There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, and hand driers.

The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian Railways.

Currently automatic doors are operational in Metro trains only, while gangways, corridors between coaches, are not closed from the sides.

After the Mumbai-Goa run, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be pressed on the Delhi- Chandigarh route.