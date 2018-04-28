Tehsildar attacked in Kandhamal

Phulbani: Tension ran high in K Nuagoan area in Kandhamal district on Friday following attack on local Tehsildar Niranjan Nayak by a local contractor and his aides over an official dispute.

Both the parties lodged FIR and counter FIR against each other in the incident.

As per the complaint filed by Nayak at K Nuagaon Police Station yesterday, the accused contractor identified as Krushna Panigrahi reached the local SBI branch last afternoon while the official was there on an official engagement.

Panigrahi asked the Tehsildar to clear all dues of an SUV (Mahindra Bolero, Registration No. OD 02 AC 7261) the Tehsil office has hired on rent from the former and abused the official.

“I assured the contractor that though the bill allotment has not been received yet, I would make all necessary arrangements to provide him the dues from the Tehsil treasury. However, he went berserk immediately and attacked me teaming up with a group of around 10 aides. I suspect he must be having some personal grudge against me as an atrocity case is already pending against him at the Tehsil office,” said the Tehsildar.

On the other hand Panigrahi has rubbished the charges framed by the Tehsilar. He alleged that the Tehsildar attacked him soon after he requested for the money. The Tehsildar was making inordinate delay in clearing the bills since availing his Bolero, Mohapatra added.

Police are investigating into the incident.