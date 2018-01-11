Crime

Tehsildar arrested taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bribe

Baripada: A tehsildar was caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh today.

Vigilance offic9ials arrested the Kaptipada Tehsildar Sarat Chandra Mallick on charge of accepting the bribe from one Hemant Behera to facilitate illegal sand mining.

According to reports, Mallick had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from Behera to allow him to lift sand from a river bed in the area. When Behera expressed his inability to pay the amount, the former asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh.

Following the demand, Hemant Kumar Behera of Kaptipada area lodged a complaint against Mallick  few days ago with the Vigilance Department.

Acting upon the complaint, the anti-corruption bureau officials laid a trap this morning and caught Mallick red-handed while taking the bribe money from Behera at his office.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
952
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Cuttack Cuttack
878
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
818
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session
To Top