Tehsildar arrested taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Odisha

Baripada: A tehsildar was caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh today.

Vigilance offic9ials arrested the Kaptipada Tehsildar Sarat Chandra Mallick on charge of accepting the bribe from one Hemant Behera to facilitate illegal sand mining.

According to reports, Mallick had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from Behera to allow him to lift sand from a river bed in the area. When Behera expressed his inability to pay the amount, the former asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh.

Following the demand, Hemant Kumar Behera of Kaptipada area lodged a complaint against Mallick few days ago with the Vigilance Department.

Acting upon the complaint, the anti-corruption bureau officials laid a trap this morning and caught Mallick red-handed while taking the bribe money from Behera at his office.