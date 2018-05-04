Teenage girl commits suicide in Mewat after alleged abduction, gangrape by 8 men

Chandigarh: In yet another case of minor’s suicide case, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and allegedly raped by eight men in Haryana’s Mewat, following which she committed suicide, the police said.

The girl was found lying unconscious after she was gang-raped in a secluded area in Nuh district after being abducted from her house, according to a complaint filed by the girl’s father with the police.

Reportedly, the teenager was alone in the house when the accused came on two motorcycles and a car and abducted her, after committing the crime, the accused fled the spot, a Police officer of Rojka Meo Police station said.

Following the incident, the girl allegedly committed suicide in her house on Tuesday by hanging herself. Her father told the police that his daughter identified the accused, who had stalked her in the past as well.

“We have registered a case of abduction, gang-rape and abetment to suicide against the accused and are conducting raids to nab them,” police said.