Technical committee to examine water pollution level of Daya river

Bhubaneswar: After uproar over Daya river water pollution, Odisha Government on Tuesday ordered the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department to form a technical committee to examine the water quality in the river and submit its report within 15 days.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheshwar Mohanty at the State Secretariat, yesterday. Mohanty claimed Gangua canal chiefly responsible for the Daya water pollution due to its harmful effluents and ordered officials to hold awareness campaigns in the villages located near the river to restrict people from discharging waste into it.

“The technical team would examine pollution level in the water of Daya along with Bhargabi, Ratnachuda and Luna rivers from which the RWSS is supplying water to rural areas and would prepare a detailed report. The next meeting of the department would be held after 15 days following the submission of the report”, said Mohanty.

Notably, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) had earlier conducted test of Daya River water samples which found it bearing harmful substances like dissolved and biochemical oxygen beyond permissible limits along with Coliform bacteria.