Techie, talking on phone, falls to death at Chennai Airport

Chennai: A 28-year-old software professional who worked in Bengaluru fell to his death from a bridge at the Chennai airport on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Vuyuru of Vijayawada.

As per sources, Chaitanya Vuyuru is seen in security footage talking on the phone and trying to sit on the side of the bridge connecting the departure gates of the domestic and international terminals when he suddenly falls.

The incident took place around 6.30 am.

The police are investigating from CCTV footage whether Vuyuru was trying to take a selfie when he got distracted.