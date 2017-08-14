Tech student drowns at sea, another goes missing in Puri

Puri: In a tragic incident, a student of a Bhubaneswar-based private engineering college drowned in the sea here while another went missing near the Mangala river mouth on Sunday.

Police said the deceased and missing youth were part of a group of seven engineering graduates, which had come to Puri from the capital city.

The police further said that the deceased, Ashik Mohapatra, 22, a native of Jharsuguda, had hosted a feast along with his friend Satyajit Sahani after he got a job recently. Mohapatra was scheduled to join his job on Tuesday. The group of seven students had graduated from a Bhubaneswar-based private engineering college last year, the police said.

“Mohapatra was taking a bath along with Sahani and another friend, Soumitra Dhal, when they were all swept away by a high tide. Another youth, Nilesh Behera, could manage to rescue Dhal while Mohapatra died. Sahani is yet to be traced,” said inspector in charge of Baliapanda police station Debasish Mishra. Another police officer said all of them came to Puri on motorcycles.