Team Italy Wins Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2018

New Delhi: Team Italy represented by Midshipman Vincenzo Rocco and Midshipman Alberto Cabras won the Admiral’s Cup 2018.

The ninth edition of ‘Admirals Cup’ Sailing Regatta (2018) concluded on Thursday with a glittering closing ceremony at Ettikulam Beach at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala tonight.

Team Singapore represented by 2nd Lieutenant Koh Yi Qian and 2nd Lieutenant Dillon How was the Runners-Up and Team USA represented by Midshipman Jessica Mc Jones and Midshipman Tyler Fleig came third. The host country team (Indian Naval Academy) finished fourth in the overall position of Admiral’s Cup 2018.

1st Lieutenant Ebrahim Showalter from Bahrain stood first in the individual position in the men’s category followed by Midshipman Vincenzo Rocco from Italy and 2nd Lieutenant Dillon How from Singapore at second and third positions respectively.

Midshipman Jessica Mc Jones from the USA stood first in the individual position in women’s category followed by Midshipman Paula Kaminska from Poland and Cadet Francisca Mauricio from Portugal at second and third positions respectively.

Vice Admiral RB Pandit, AVSM, Commandant, INA the chief guest for the closing ceremony presented the “Admiral’s Cup”, runners-up trophy and individual prizes to the winners. Italy and Singapore will carry home the replicas of the Admiral’s Cup and the Runners-Up trophy respectively.