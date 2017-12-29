Latest News Update

Team India reaches Cape Town for first Test match of 2018

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Team India

Cape Town: The Indian Cricket team has announced that it will not be playing any practice matches, instead opted for training sessions for the first test match of 2018.

The BCCI did not give any reason for dropping the warm-up match, it can be understood that the request was been made by the team management in advance.

Team Management had told the board that they preferred to focus on training on their own, as soon as the Indian team lands in South Africa on December 28.

From the Indian side, it will be interesting to see if Shikhar Dhawan will manage to open the innings for India in the first Test. The Southpaw was seen limping while entering the Team India hotel in Mumbai.

Dhawan picked up an ankle injury and was seen with a heavily strapped left-ankle on Wednesday.

As per the reports, Shikhar was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart.”Shikhar Dhawan’s ankle is being assessed.

 

