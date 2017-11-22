Team India arrives in Bhubaneswar for Hockey World League

Bhubaneswar: The 18-member squad of the India hockey team led by Manpreet Singh arrived in Bhubaneswar today with a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The team looked confident and ready for the upcoming tournament.

“We have worked very hard in the camp and will display that on the field. Our first match is against Australia but all the participating teams are equally good,” said skipper Manpreet on his arrival.

The team including three players from Odisha – Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas and Dipsan Tirkey were at a camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru. The team was taken to a star private hotel in the city under tight security cover.

Bhubaneswar is hosting a global hockey tournament ‘Men’s Hockey World League Final 2017’ for the second time after Men’s Champions Trophy 2014 where India finished fourth. The venue for the tournament is decked up and ready to welcome the players for the prestigious tourney.

Hockey World League Finals will begin from December 1. India will play against Australia in their first match.