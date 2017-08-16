Teachers rally for abolition of block grant system

Bhubaneswar: Demanding the abolition of block grant system and asking for the complete payment, hundreds of block grant secondary school teachers and employees organised a protest rally at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on Wednesday.

As per their previous announcement and criticizing block grant as a sickening tradition, the school teachers and employees took out this rally today. Convener Committee members Pabitra Mahala, Golak Nayak and Prakash Chandra Mohanty said unless and until the block grant system is abolished completely, this rally will shape up drastically. They have also demanded the rules and regulations implemented in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2014 by the Government to be withdrawn with immediate effect, otherwise the schools and colleges would be closed till uncertainty.

“The state government is trying our patience, but this time we are not going to give up. If the government does not declare its final decision regarding abolition of block grant system we will be forced to take some drastic steps,” they said.

The school teachers and employees have been on a round-the-clock strike after were stopped by the police and intervened by the Steering Committee when they started rallying towards the Odisha Assembly.