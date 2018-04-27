Teacher arrested for allegedly molesting minor girl in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The Shimla Police today arrested a school teacher for allegedly molesting a minor girl, studying in Class 6 in Himachal Pradesh, following a complaint lodged by the victim.

Reportedly, in her complaint, the victim, student of a government school, alleged that the accused teacher was molesting her for the past one-and-a-half years. The matter came to light when the victim had heated exchanges with the teacher in the classroom which caused commotion.

As the news spread, the parents of the minor girl also reached the school and demanded strict action against the teacher. The parents and teachers were engaged in verbal dual and the parents lodged their protest, following which the police reached the spot.

Police have registered a case under Sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against the teacher, official sources said.