Taxpayers granted 10-day extension for filing GSTR-1

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: In a huge relief to taxpayers, the Centre has decided to extend the last date for filing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns to January 10, 2018.

The deadline extension is applicable to registered persons having an aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year, who will file quarterly returns in FORM GSTR-1 for the period July-September, 2017.

It is also applicable to registered persons having an aggregate turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year, who will file monthly returns in FORM GSTR-1 for the period July-October, 2017.

The deadline for the aforementioned cases was December 31.

