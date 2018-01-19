Taxi strike leaves tourists stranded in Goa

Panaji: Taxi drivers today kept their vehicles off the roads of Goa despite the state government yesterday invoking the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) prohibiting the strike.

The strike, which has seen the state’s 18,000-odd taxis off the roads, left hundreds of passengers and tourists stranded at railway stations, airport and hotels, officials said.

A fleet of 350 yellow and black pre-paid taxis which operate exclusively from the airport were seen ferrying passengers in the morning but later joined the strike.

Hundreds of taxi operators gathered at the historic Azad Maidan in Panaji to express solidarity.

The state government, meanwhile, pressed into service private vehicles and buses to tide over the strike.

The state run Kadamaba Transport Corporation Limited deployed 25 buses to ferry airport passengers and seven buses to link railway stations, its managing director Deryk Netto said.

Airport Director BCH Negi said that the strike had not affected airport operations as adequate arrangements were made by state authorities.