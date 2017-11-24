Tathagata Satpathy lashes out at Bamboo Ordinance

Bhubaneswar: Dhenkanal MP and senior BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy today took to Twitter to criticised an ordinance of the Union Government that amended the Indian Forest Act omitting bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the definition of trees.

Citing a huge scam on the ordinance, Satpathy also pointed out that the decision will not benefit the needy people including farmers and tribal across the country.

“Fed Govt asserts Bamboo not a tree! Fine. Passes Ordinance & Prez signs it. Not Fine! Bypassing Parliament thru Ordinance.Not Fine.Who benefits? Growers? Doubt it.CanNOT but be a huge scam,” the MP Twitted.