Headlines

Tathagata Satpathy lashes out at Bamboo Ordinance

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bamboo Ordinance

Bhubaneswar: Dhenkanal MP and senior BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy today took to Twitter to criticised an ordinance of the Union Government that amended the Indian Forest Act omitting bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the definition of trees.

Citing a huge scam on the ordinance, Satpathy also pointed out that the decision will not benefit the needy people including farmers and tribal across the country.

“Fed Govt asserts Bamboo not a tree! Fine. Passes Ordinance & Prez signs it. Not Fine! Bypassing Parliament thru Ordinance.Not Fine.Who benefits? Growers? Doubt it.CanNOT but be a huge scam,” the MP Twitted.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
1.8K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.5K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
bachelor party bachelor party
1.2K
Headlines

Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top