Tata Steel Literary Meet 2017

Bhubaneswar: The second edition of Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet (TSBLM) was inaugurated on Friday by Nayantara Sahgal in the presence of Anand Sen, President, TQM and Steel Business, Tata Steel, Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik, President, Aama Odisha Party and Ananta Mahapatra, renowned theatre personality.

The two day meet will witness participation from over 40 renowned writers and novelists. The Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet is in alignment with Tata Steel’s corporate philosophy of encouraging and supporting initiatives that aim to foster and encourage intellectual and cultural pursuits in society.

Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet will present two days of intellectual discussions, debates, sessions on the rich literary world of Odisha and India

The session also saw the launch of Susmita Bagchis’s book ‘Beneath a rougher sea’ by Nayantara. The discussion took up the growing concern on mental illness that remain undiagnosed, the challenges of caregivers and the attitude of society towards people with pyscho-somatic behaviour.