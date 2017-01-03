Tata Motors introduces new Tata Xenon Yodha

Mumbai: Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its first product of the year, the new Tata Xenon Yodha, in the presence of its newly appointed brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar.
Setting new benchmarks in the pick-up segment, the new Tata Xenon Yodha is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications a rugged, comfortable, safe and stylish work horse, characterised by everyday practicality, high levels of performance and lowest operating cost.
The Tata Xenon Yodha comes with impressive features that give it a competitive edge among other pick-ups. The smart pick-up is available in multiple variants – 4×2 & 4×4 and in single & double cab options. Powered by a common rail diesel engine, the new Tata Xenon Yodha delivers high power and torque, for varied business requirements, for ease of day-to-day operations.