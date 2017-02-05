Tata falls out of top 100 global brands

New Delhi: Boardroom battle between company’s Chairmen Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry has led to costly affairs with the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group slipping from the top 100 global brands.

As per the latest Brand Finance Global 500 report Tata has slipped from 82 position last year to a remarkably 103 this year.

But in spite of that it still remains the most valuable Indian brand recognized globally. Other Indian enterprises which have some limelight in global terms included Airtel which has managed to improve its performance from 240 to 190 this year. LIC made it from 283 in 2016 to 222 the present year while Infosys sported 50 places up in the chart to 251.

Meanwhile globally Google became the most valuable brand as it toppled Apple to the second position. Its share value rose by 24 per cent from 88.2 billion dollar to 109.4 billion. Both of them are followed by Amazon at third place.