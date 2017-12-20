Latest News Update

Tarun Tejpal’s plea to quash rape, other charges dismissed by Bombay High Court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Tarun Tejpal

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court branch in Goa on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal that challenged the rape trial against him.

Tejpal is accused of raping a junior colleague in 2013 in a hotel elevator at an annual event organised by the magazine in Goa.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had given the Bombay High Court to decide whether Tejpal should be exonerated of sexual assault charges.

Following the High Court’s decision, Tejpal will now stand on trial

On September 7 this year, Tejpal was charged for rape under various Sections including Sections 341, 342, 343, 354 A, 354 B and 376 subsection 2 of the Indian Penal Code.

