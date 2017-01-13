Tarun Bhattacharya to perform at “Music in Park” on Jan 14

Bhubaneswar: Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya will be the attraction at the first monthly `Music in Park’ programme of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to be organised inside Indira Gandhi Park on January 14, as a musical evening of high aesthetics and standard. The programme will start at 6 pm.

Pt Bhattacharya, a pioneering and revolutionary musician, has changed the face of Indian classical music as an unparalleled music ambassador. He will be accompanied by `tabla’ exponent Abhijit Banerjee, who is an extraordinary talent in his own sphere.

The programme, to be organised every second Saturday, will come with a unique combination of a live concert in the central park.

Pt Bhattacharya had received tutelage from his father Pandit Rabi Bhattacharya, Pandit Dulal Roy and finally from Sitar Maestro Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar.

In 1980 Pt Bhattacharya displayed for the first time ever that one could `meend` or glide notes at the lower octave in a hammered instrument like Santoor. He is also the inventor of `mankas’ or fine tuners that help in the tuning of this 100 stringed instrument fast, with a long lasting effect and a very high degree of accuracy.

Now he is accepted as one of pioneering disciples of the illustrious guru, the late Jnan Prakash Ghosh.

Abhijit has accompanied nearly all the top ranking luminaries of Indian classical music including Pandit Ravi Shankar, late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, Begum Parweena Sultana, Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Dr. Balamurali Krishnan to name a few. As a tabla soloist he has also made his mark in numerous performances and recordings in India and abroad.