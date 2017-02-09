Tarabha violence : Salman Rout murder accused Byomkesh’s brother nabbed

Dhenkanal: District Police on Thursday nabbed another accused involved in the pre poll violence incident at Tarabha GP which led to death of a youth on Saturday night.

The arrestee has been identified as Trayambak Biswal, the brother of previously arrested Byomkesh Biswal.

With his arrest the total number of accused nabbed in connection with the case now rose to two.

It is to be mentioned that a severe group clash resulted late on Saturday night at Tarabha GP in the district in connection with panchayat polls which led to an alleged murder of an OSAP Jawan Salman Rout.

Rout’s murder heightened up tensions in the area with police imposing prohibitory section 144 in the village. To prevent any untoward incident it also deployed some forces and lodged cases against as many as 30 villagers.

Subsequently during the course of investigation police was successful in catching the prime accused Byomkesh Biswal, a supporter of BJD who had an alleged long standing enmity with Rout an active BJP worker.

Biswal had allegedly shot at Rout during the group clash. It is learnt that Trayambak assisted his brother Byomkesh in getting rid of Rout.

Earlier, Byomkesh had already confessed that he had fired at Rout which led to his death.