Tarabha pre-poll violence : Byomkesh on two more days of remand

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Police on Friday took Byomkesh Biswal the prime accused of Salman Rout’s murder case on another two day remand period.

Earlier police had taken the alleged OSAP Jawan on a two day remand period from February 7 and interrogated in connection with the murder.

During the course of investigation police had uncovered that a brother of Byomkesh was also an accomplice in the murder case. Subsequently it arrested Trayambak Biswal his brother on Thursday.

A pre-poll violence between BJD and BJP triggered unrest at Tarabha village in Dhenkanal district. During the turmoil Salman Rout a youth activist of BJP was shot at by Biswal, an active worker from BJD which led to his death.

Following Rout’s death violence heightened in the area with administration imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 and deploying force.

