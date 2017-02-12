Tarabha pre poll murder : Police seize used gun

Dhenkanal : Dhenkanal police on Sunday seized a gun from palm forest near Keseria village which was used in alleged murder of Salman Rout during a pre-poll violence at Tarabha GP here on February 4.

As per sources police got the information of the gun from both arrested accused Byomkesh Biswal and his brother Trayambak Biswal.

Notably police had also arrested a third accomplice identified as Chittaranjan Biswal a paternal uncle of prime accused Byomkesh on Friday.

Byomkesh who was the prime culprit behind the alleged murder was arrested a day after the murder while his brother was subsequently nabbed two days later. following a severe public unrest based on political tensions.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a political tension broke out between two factions of BJP and BJD at Tarabha village. During the violence Salman who was said to be a supporter of BJP was shot at by Byomkesh, an OSAP jawan and also a BJD worker. Sources pointed out that they both had long standing rivalry.