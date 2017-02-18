Tara Tarini temple inspires Indian Navy’s Tarini boat

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Navy has made its new boat “Tarini” based on the design of famous temple Tara Tarini, which is situated in Ganjam. INSV Tarini will be inducted in Indian Navy on Saturday in a ceremony scheduled to be held at the INS Mandovi Boat Pool in Goa.

On this occasion Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will be present. Goa’s Diwar based M/s Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd has built this boat. The Tarini is slated to be a platform for First Indian All Women Circumnavigation of the Globe expedition of the Indian Navy.

The word Tarini means “Boat” and its Sanskrit meaning is “saviour”. Tara Tarini is a patron deity for sailors and merchants and is worshipped for safety and success at sea. Tara Tarini of Odisha is known to have historical linkages with the river Goddess Mhadei the exclusive boat deity of the Mhadei river of Goa. Both the deities have sculptural similarities.

The INSV Tarini has been designed by Van de Stadt, Netherlands on the design of Tonga 56. It has been made with wood and fiber glass for better performance compared to aluminum and steel built. The boat carries six suits including main suit. Its height is 25 meters tall.

Apart from this, it has also been installed with latest satellites and can be contacted anywhere in the world. The newly made INSV Tarini was successfully tested on January 30.