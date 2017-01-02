Crime

Tapas Pal taken ill, daughter questioned by CBI

tapas pal

Bhubaneswar: Rose Valley Chit Fund fraud accused Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament Tapas Pal has been taken ill following his interrogation at the CBI office here.

Tapas has been shifted to Capital Hospital where his health condition has been ascertained. He is being checked up at mental ward of the hospital. Earlier he was checked up for ocular, nervous system and Cardio related issues.

Doctor sources said, right now Tapas is suffering from fits and diabetes. His medical condition cannot be called completely safe.

But there should not be any problem in any kind of interrogation if CBI wants to do so, sources added.

Tapas has been under three days of CBI remand after his arrest from Kolkata earlier on December 30 on charges of his links with the high profile Rs 17000 crore chit fund scam by Rose Valley Group.

Meanwhile, Tapas’ daughter Sohini Pal also appeared before the CBI and her interrogation into the case is underway, sources said.

