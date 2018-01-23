Tanzanian woman found dead in Delhi

New Delhi: A 36-year-old Tanzanian woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented flat here, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Fatma Ally was found on Monday by neighbours when they realised a foul smell was coming from her flat in Mehrauli in south Delhi.

“There is no visible injury on the body. The body has been shifted to AIIMS for autopsy,” a police officer said. “Her family will be informed through the Tanzanian Embassy.”

It appears she died a couple of days earlier, the officer said.

“The team is examining CCTV footage. Her mobile phone and laptop are being checked. She had been staying in the flat for some months.”