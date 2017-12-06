Tanya Banerjee died of suffocation due to hanging: autopsy report

Bhubaneswar: Even as the Commissionerate of Police on Tuesday received the autopsy report of DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) student Tanya Banerjee, the case has taken a major twist after her mother leveled some fresh allegations.

Speaking to media persons after receiving the postmortem report, DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said, “The girl student died of ‘suffocation due to hanging’”.

Notably, Tanya’s body was found hanging in the hostel of DSBM here on November 28.

Earlier, the family of the deceased had alleged that their daughter was murdered. The family claimed that Tanya had called her mother on the fateful night and complained of harassment by some hostel inmates over false allegations of theft of some cosmetic items.

Police had registered a case basing on the complaint and had also recorded statements of 10 girl students of the college, hostel superintendent, warden and security guard.

However, Tanya’s mother on Tuesday, said just before Tanya committed suicide she had received a threatening call from a student, who identified herself as one Shibani. She had said many things against her daughter and reportedly said she should be prepared for the worst.