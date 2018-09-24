Tanushree Dutta opens up about being sexually assaulted in shooting sets

Mumbai: After several Bollywood actresses revealed about their sexual assault incidents, now Tanushree Dutta has also opened up about her experience of sexual assault which she faced on the sets when she was active in acting.

In an interview with News 18, Tanushree said, “The thing is that our country has become so hypocritical, and people constantly ask why Me Too movement is not happening in India, it won’t happen unless and until you’ll acknowledge what happened with me in 2008.”

The year 2017 saw a humongous downfall in Hollywood after a producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and rape by several women in the industry. And after that, it gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

The movement also spread like fire in the Entertainment Industry and Bollywood actresses like Radhika Apte, Richa Chadda, Swara Bhasker and Konkona SenSharma showed solidarity with the movement using the #MeToo hashtag.

“The #MeToo happened in Hollywood a year or two back, but in India, it happened several years ago. I was probably one of the first people in the history of this country in the media field to speak up and stand up. Everybody saw what happened but the memory and the popular perception of it is that Tanushree Dutta spoke up against harassment and then she was no more,” Tanushree adds.

Tanushree had accused an unnamed actor of misbehaving with her during the shoot of a special number on the sets of Horn OK Please. She had alleged that the actor made her uncomfortable to an extent that she eventually had to opt out of the song.

She also said that when she turned down the actor’s advances he allegedly called the members of a political party on the set to intimidate her.

Tanushree said the entire incident shook her soul to the core and took away her belief from humanity. She says, “It was a very complicated year for me. Firstly, nobody from the industry spoke up for me publicly, and on the top of that they continued working with the perpetrators.”

The actress moved to America few years ago and she further adds that she will keep on bringing the issues until the culprits don’t pay the price for what they have done.