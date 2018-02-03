Tanker with 22 Indian sailors from Mumbai firm goes missing off Africa

Benin: A tanker vessel carrying approximately $8.1 million in gasoline and a crew of 22 Indians has been lost at sea for over 48 hours off the coast of the West African country, Benin.

The vessel, MT Marine Express, is the second ship to have gone missing in as many months in this region.

It is suspected that Marine Express might have fallen prey to hijackers or pirates, just like the ship that disappeared last month.

We regret that contact has been lost with the AE-managed MT Marine Express while at Cotonou, Benin. Last contact was at 03:30 UTC, Feb 1. Authorities have been alerted and are responding. Our top priority is the safety of the crew, whose families have been contacted. Updates TBA. — Anglo-Eastern (@angloeasterngrp) February 2, 2018

The cargo is valued at Rs 52 crore, according to a report.