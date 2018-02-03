Headlines

Tanker with 22 Indian sailors from Mumbai firm goes missing off Africa

Benin: A tanker vessel carrying approximately $8.1 million in gasoline and a crew of 22 Indians has been lost at sea for over 48 hours off the coast of the West African country, Benin.

The vessel, MT Marine Express, is the second ship to have gone missing in as many months in this region.

It is suspected that Marine Express might have fallen prey to hijackers or pirates, just like the ship that disappeared last month.

The cargo is valued at Rs 52 crore, according to a report.

