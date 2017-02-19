Tamil Nadu crisis: DMK calls statewide hunger strike on Feb 22

Chennai: A case has been registered on Sunday against DMK leader MK Stalin for staging protest at Marina beach. Today DMK announced a statewide hunger strike on February 22 sources said.

The party’s announcement comes a day after a massive ruckus in Tamil Nadu assembly during the vote of confidence.

As per sources, on the other hand former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has reached the Raj Bhavan today to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Notably, Chaos prevailed in the Tamil Nadu assembly after House assembled to take up the vote of confidence motion of the Edappadi K Palaniswami ministry on Saturday. The opposition MLAs entered to the house demanding secret ballot and they broke chairs and the speaker’s microphone.