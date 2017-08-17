Tamil Nadu CM announces judicial probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy said on Thursday that a judicial commission will probe the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The probe commission will be constituted under a retired judge, whose name will be announced later.

The chief minister also said that Jayalalithaa’s Poes garden bungalow will be converted into a memorial and will be open to the public.

“The government has decided to appoint a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge to go into the death of Jayalalithaa as there have been several reports on the circumstances surrounding the death,” the chief minister told the media at the Secretariat, accompanied by senior ministers; including state finance minister D Jayakumar.

The development comes just two days after ruling AIADMK (Amma) deputy chief TTV Dinakaran urged the Tamil Nadu government to order a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.

However, this move by the Palaniswamy camp is being seen as a step to placate the Paneerselvam camp in hopes of a merger of both the camps. The judicial probe and the memorial were part of the OPS section’s demands for a merger.