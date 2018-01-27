Tamil Nadu bus fare hike: MK Stalin demands CM Palaniswami’s resignation

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Saturday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami over his government’s failure to roll back the hiked bus fares in the state.
Speaking to media, Stalin asked the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu Government to withdraw the hiked bus fares in the state.
The Tamil Nadu government on January 19 hiked the fares of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai from Rs 3 to Rs 5, and the maximum from Rs 14 to Rs 23.