Tamil Nadu advocate arrested for sexually assaulting minor in train

Chennai: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai express.

The accused has been identified as KP Prem Ananth, an advocate. He was a BJP candidate from RK Nagar constituency, in Chennai, during 2006 assembly election.

Following the complaint of the child, Erode Railway Police arrested the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday and later remanded in judicial custody.

The accused allegedly assaulted the minor girl when she was asleep. The victim woke up and shouted, following which her family nabbed him.

