‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’ to be presented at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai

Bhubaneswar: ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’, a pictorial biography of former Odisha Chief Minister Bijayananda Patnaik alias Biju Patnaik, will be presented at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on February 3, informed the Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Committee.

Distinguished personalities from Odisha who have excelled in their respective fields at national and international level have been invited to grace the occasion – flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Ramakant Panda, Dr. Santrupta Mishra, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik are among the invitees, the Committee sources said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will preside at the ceremony, sources added.

The book, written by Sundar Ganesan, was jointly released by the former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 27.