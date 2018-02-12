After talks with Haryana CM, Jats withdraw Jind rally

Chandigarh: In a big relief to Haryana’s ruling BJP, the Jats have decided not to hold their rally in Jind on February 15.

The decision was announced late tonight after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister Birender Singh, senior BJP leader Anil Jain, held a five-hour-long meeting with a jat delegation led by All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik in New Delhi.

After the talks, Malik said the Haryana government has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with the violence which broke out during a Jat quota agitation in the state in February 2016.

The issue of reservation and the registration of cases were discussed in detail, he said.

The Jat body had threatened to disrupt BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally alleging non-fulfilment of their demands after which Haryana had sought 150 companies of central forces as a preventive measure.

The Jat outfit had planned to take out their own rally in Jind on February 15 with 50,000 tractor-trolleys to disrupt Shah’s bike rally.