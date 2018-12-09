Taliban’s Key Commander Among 10 Killed In Afghanistan

Kabul: A total of 10 terrorists, including Taliban’s key commander Mawlawi Nasratullah, were killed in Afghanistan’s Faryab province today, an army spokesperson said on Sunday.

Acting on an intelligence report, the security forces attacked a Taliban gathering in Dawlat Abad district in the wee hours today, killing 10 rebels on the spot, the official said.

He further informed that 15 more insurgents have been arrested in the ongoing operations.

It may be mentioned here that Mawlawi Nasratullah was an important Taliban commander in Faryab province and his elimination could prove to be a major setback to the insurgents in the area, the official said.

However, the Taliban has not issued any statements in this regard.