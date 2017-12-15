Taliban kills 14 Afghan soldiers in Helmand province

Kabul: At least 14 security personnel were killed in an attack by militants belonging to Afghanistan’s insurgent group, Taliban in Helmand province.
Tolo News quoted Helmand Governor Hayatullah Hayat as saying that the security force members were on an operation in a remote area of the province to arrest drug smugglers when they were attacked by the militant group on Thursday.
Security forces had not coordinated with the security institutions prior to the mission, he added.
Taliban is yet to comment on the incident.