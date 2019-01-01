Taliban discussed with Iran to end 17-yr-old conflict

Kabul: The Taliban on Tuesday said they discussed Afghanistan’s “post-occupation situation” with Iran in their latest meeting.

Reports said Tehran has been making a more concerted effort to push peace talks ahead.

Iran confirmed on Monday that the Taliban had visited Tehran for a second round of talks for ending the 17-year conflict.

The delegation of Taliban discussed with Iran “the post-occupation situation, restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan and the region”, a statement posted on social media and emailed to journalists said.

There have been reports in the past regarding talks between Iran and the Taliban, but they have typically been denied by Tehran.

Media reports said Tehran’s latest peace move will be viewed with concern by hawks in Washington. They fear Trump’s planned withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan will cede regional influence to Iran.

Reports said the Taliban had met with the United States, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the United Arab Emirates earlier in December to end the war.