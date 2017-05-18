Talcher BJD MLA’s wife held by cops

Bhubaneswar: It seems the tribulations of Talcher BJD MLA Brajakishore Pradhan are never ending. After a woman claiming to be his wife created uproar at his residence in Talcher, the same woman on Wednesday virtually ransacked his Government quarters here.

Sources said the woman barged into Pradhan’s residential quarters at MLA Colony in Unit-IV and smashed flowerpots, plastic chairs and window panes. Pradhan was not present during the incident.

Though the staffs of the MLA were present, they preferred to lock themselves up inside the house instead of opposing the woman. Later, the Kharvel Nagar police were informed and they held the woman to prevent any further untoward situation.

“A video clip of all the ransacking is there. I don’t want to comment on the matter and law will take its own course,” said MLA Pradhan.

Notably, the woman has lodged a complaint with the Mahila police claiming that the MLA had married him and she even showed proof of Pradhan having transferred money to her account.