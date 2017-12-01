Taking advantage of someone with a promise to give work is disgusting, says Salman

New Delhi: Talking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in partnership with CNN-News18 held here on Thursday, Salman khan said taking advantage of someone with a promise to give work is disgusting, and says if he comes across any such person, he takes the person to the “cleaners”.

Being asked about the existence of the casting couch in the Hindi film industry, the actor added, “No one has come and confirmed it. I have been there for the longest time, my father has been here (for) more (time) than me. Till today I have not heard anyone come and say it straight out”.

Tiger Zinda Hai actor further added that now, being a beautiful woman or a man, someone or the other is going to flirt with you, but it is different from harassment.

“If someone is there with a principle that you have to sleep with them to get a job, then it is the most disgusting thing ever. I have not heard anything like this. If a lady or a man comes up to me and tells me that something of the sort has happened with them, I will take them down to the cleaners,” the superstar quoted.