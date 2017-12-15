Take stern action against unscrupulous petrol pump retailers: DGP RP Sharma to SPs, DCPs

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of frequent allegations by people on the adulteration of fuel as well as manipulation in the petrol pump dispensing system by use of micro chips, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma has instructed all SPs and DCPs to take stern action against these unscrupulous fuel pump retailers in order to check the illicit practice.

Sharma has ordered the cops to prosecute the unscrupulous petrol pump owners under sections of Indian Penal Code and under Odisha Weights and Measures (Enforcement) Act, 1951.

The DGP has also asked the SPs and DCPs to instruct their field functionaries under their control to take stock of intelligence inputs in the matter and register criminal cases against such offenders.

In this regard, DGP has also emphasized on the proper coordination between the officers of Civil Supply and Legal Methodology (Weights & Measures) departments for joint verification and registration of cases appropriately.

Besides this, Sharma has further instructed the concerned cops to submit the result of such enforcement every month to CID, CB or through special reports.