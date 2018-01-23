Taj Mahal now to open before sunrise for visitors

Agra: The Taj Mahal, a world heritage monument in Agra, will now open 30 minutes early for visitors — from Thursday.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said the 17th-century monument will open half-an-hour early and close 45 minutes before sunset for security checks in natural light.
The gates on the east and west side of the monument will be open for visitors for dawn viewing. According to the notice issued by ASI, ticket booking counters, however, will be opened an hour before sunrise and will be shut 45 minutes before sunset. Both gates will be shut half-an-hour before sunset. There will be no change in the timings of the south gate, which opens at 8 am and closes at 5 pm, as per sources.
The ASI is also considering capping a figure of 40,000 visitors daily, including children under 15 years of age. A decision is likely to be announced next month. Ticket rates will also be revised, sources said.